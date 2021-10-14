MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County detectives arrested a Paducah man Thursday after investigators say he strangled and sexually abused a child.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Anthoney Ford was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12.
The charges stem from an investigation that began Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office says. Deputies and detectives responded to a home on Cairo Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after 911 dispatch received a call reporting the sexual assault of a child.
The sheriff's office says Ford is accused of pinning a girl younger than 12 against furniture so she could not move and choking her. Investigators say Ford also tried to sexually assault the child. The sheriff's office says an adult family member was in the home, which startled Ford, preventing him from continuing the assault.
Investigators say Ford tried to prevent the girl from telling her parents about the attack, then fled the home.
When investigators arrived at the home on Tuesday, Ford had already left the area. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest that night.
Detectives found and arrested the man Thursday, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.