LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — A Louisville man who took a gun to an elementary school and waved it at staff members now faces multiple charges.
Patrick Wesley made his first court appearance Friday morning.
A judge set his bail at $500,000. He has been ordered not to have any weapons or be in contact with the school or with any witnesses who saw what happened during the Thursday incident.
The 36-year-old Wesley was arrested at Greenwood Elementary School by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
He went to the building and allegedly told staff members they had 10 minutes to get his child. Police say he tried to break into the school, pointed a gun at school staff members and threatened them.
He now faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, two counts of wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.
The judge ruled that Wesley is a danger to the public. If he is released on bond, he will be placed on home incarceration.
Wesley's next court date is set for March 29.