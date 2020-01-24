PERRY COUNTY, IL — Investigators in Perry County, Illinois, say a man was caught on camera repeatedly kicking an injured fawn that had been hit by a car. That man has been charged with animal torture.
The incident happened in September 2018, but investigators recently learned about it through video shared on social media.
"One of my officers brought to my attention that they had discovered the case on social media — Facebook page. He commented on it, and I told him we needed to start an investigation into the case," Sgt. Kris Taylor with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tells Local 6.
Investigators say 20-year-old Jordan Anheuser of Pinckneyville is the man in that video. Anheuser was arrested Friday afternoon.
