PADUCAH — A Paducah man accused of trying to sell two handguns, at least one of which was stolen, was arrested Friday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a foot chase.
The sheriff's office says detectives received information claiming 24-year-old Bernard Williams Jr. was trying to sell two handguns, which were believed to be stolen, using the social media app Snapchat.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office says detectives arranged to meet Williams in the parking lot of a local business on Perkins Creek Drive to buy the guns. The detectives bought the guns, then moved to arrest Williams, the sheriff's office says, but Williams ran away. Detectives pursued him, and he was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
The sheriff's office says investigators later confirmed that one of the handguns was reported stolen from a vehicle Friday morning in Paducah.
Williams was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and receiving a stolen firearm. The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will likely be filed.