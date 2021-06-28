JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — The Johnson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department is searching for a man accused of trying to steal items from a garage. Investigators say the man may be armed with a handgun.
Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, the man was seen running south into the woods between 625 and 925 Robinwoods Lane in the Tunnel Hill community, the sheriff's department says. Deputies searched the area, and the sheriff's department now believes the man was picked up by someone in a vehicle, allowing him to flee the area.
No suspect photo was provided, but the sheriff's department says the man is Black and is bald. Investigators say the man was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and sunglasses.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the man's location to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 618-658-8264 or 911.