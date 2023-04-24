CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to assault a woman in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of harassment in the 600 block of North Street. The victim told police the man, identified as 36-year-old Olajuwon Lane, used a gun to assault her, and officers say they could see that she was injured. The police department says her injuries were not life threatening.
In a Monday news release about the charges, the police department says Lane resisted when officers tried to arrest him. The department claims Lane injured two officers before he was eventually taken into custody.
Investigators also say they found the gun Lane is accused of using to assault the victim.
Lane was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office charged him with second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree assault, both of which are class D felonies. Prosecutors also charged him with felony armed criminal action and resisting arrest, the latter of which is a class E felony.
The police department says Lane remains in custody Monday. Hs bond was set at $30,000 cash only.