GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man who was reported missing in Graves County on Saturday was arrested Sunday after the sheriff's office says he broke into a vehicle and stole a gun.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says family members reported 39-year-old Andrew D. Bruner missing on Saturday. Then, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports that a man broke into a vehicle on Coltharp Road and stole a gun, a knife and some clothing he found inside. The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived at the scene they saw Bruner in the area.
The sheriff's office says deputies recovered the stolen items, and Bruner was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Bruner was charged with theft of a firearm by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking and third-degree criminal trespass.