PADUCAH — Officers say a man released to a halfway house walked away from the facility and has been charged with failure to comply with the sex-offender registry.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 44-year-old Adam Hicks was arrested Tuesday after officers were notified he was at a local church, with a daycare on premises, requesting money for a bus ticket to Bowling Green.
Officers say Hicks was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls, ages five and nine, in Warren county in 2003. He was also convicted of theft by unlawful taking and pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registry in 2016.
Officers say Hicks was released to a halfway house in Paducah on Feb. 21. According to the release, he walked away from the facility on Sunday.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.