PADUCAH — A man wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun in a home on South 5th Street last week has turned himself in to police, the Paducah Police Department says.
Michael Glasper, 53, is accused of pointing a gun at a woman during an argument on May 23 in a home on South 5th Street. The police department has said the woman told officers there was a struggle, and the gun went off. The round that discharged from the gun hit a wall in a bedroom of the home, police say. Glasper is also accused of removing an ankle monitor the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole was using to keep track of him after he was convicted of armed robbery and drug charges in an unrelated case.
The PPD announced Tuesday that Glasper turned himself in at 11:16 a.m. Sunday at the police station.
Glasper was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, menacing and parole violation and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.