WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- A man and woman were arrested in Weakley County after a toddler was found walking down the road.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Weakley County Sheriff's deputies were called about a 2-year-old walking in the middle of Old State Route 22 between Gleason and McKenzie.
The child, who was wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack, had almost been hit by more than one car. A driver stopped to call deputies about the toddler.
Deputies discovered that the child came from 601 Old State Route 22.
The mother had left the child with her boyfriend, Nathaniel Noah, and another friend, Samantha Jones, while she went to pick up other kids from school.
Noah and Jones admitted to being asleep when they were supposed to be watching the toddler.
Both Noah and Jones were arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect. They were taken to the Weakley County Jail.
Children's services was also advised of the situation.