CHARLESTON, MO — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Charleston, Missouri.
Police responding to a call reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of South Elm Street around 10 a.m. Saturday found two victims in a car at the intersection of Elm Street and Iron Banks Road, the Charleston Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The man in the driver's seat, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. The 51-year-old female passenger in the car was flown to an area hospital, and police said she is expected to survive the shooting. Investigators have not released the woman's name.
The shooting is under investigation by the Charleston DPS, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.
No suspects have been taken into custody as of Saturday evening, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Charleston Department of Public Safety at 573-683-3737.