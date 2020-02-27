CARTERVILLE, IL — In Illinois, a Carterville man and a Royalton woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Williamson County.
The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Thursday on Herrin Road at Cundiff Cemetery Road in rural Carterville, Illinois State Police say.
ISP says first responders from Carterville and Crainville assisted at the scene.
In a news release sent Thursday evening, Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke said the man who was killed was 82 years old, and the woman was 32. Burke says both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The release says the man was driving eastbound when his car crossed the center line of the road and hit the woman's car head on. Burke says a third vehicle hit the woman's car, which caused her car to catch fire.
Burke says autopsies will be conducted Friday, and no further information will be released about the two crash victims until their families are notified.
ISP is conducting a crash reconstruction investigation into the deadly wreck. Burke says his office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are also investigating.