PADUCAH — A man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer while creating a disturbance inside the U.S. Bank building in downtown Paducah Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police say 41-year-old Joseph Perry White of Kevil, Kentucky, went into the building at 333 Broadway St. to withdraw cash and became angry because the bank's lobby was closed. White demanded to talk to a specific employee, and told witnesses he was a U.S. marshal. Investigators say White claimed there was a sniper on a nearby building who would begin shooting if White called him.
According to police, White began searching the building for the employee, carrying a large knife. White eventually locked himself inside an empty office on the fifth floor of the building.
Multiple employees in the building called 911 to report what was happening, and multiple officers arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. The police department says officers found White within minutes, and they began speaking with him. He surrendered his knife, and he told the officers he would give himself up to a specific Kentucky State Police detective he is familiar with. That detective arrived, and White came out off the office without further incident, the police department says.
Officers arrested White on the charge of impersonating a peace officer, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.