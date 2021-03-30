CARBONDALE, IL — A Murphysboro, Illinois, man was arrested in Carbondale after two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning, police say.
Two people were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale after they were shot around 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, the Carbondale Police Department says in a news release. Detectives arrested 33-year-old Darius Estes of Murphysboro in connection to the shooting.
The police department says all the people involved in the incident know each other, and the shooting centered around a personal dispute among them.
Estes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.
The police department says it is continuing to investigate the shooting, and asks anyone with information to call detectives at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.