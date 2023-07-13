MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) — The FBI has found stolen human remains inside a Kentucky home.
On Tuesday, 40-year-old James Nott of Mt. Washington — which is near Louisville — was taken into custody.
He went by William Burke online while buying and selling the human remains. In an affidavit filed Tuesday, the FBI says the name is likely a reference to the Scottish serial killer William Burk of the 1828 Burke and Hare murders.
Court documents say the remains found included as many as 40 skulls. One of them had a scarf around it, and another was found on Nott’s bed.
There were rib cages and other bones, which were allegedly being used as furniture decorations.
The FBI believes at least some of the bones were stolen from a mortuary in Arkansas.
Other bones are being tied to the Harvard medical scandal that was recently uncovered by the FBI.
A Harvard medical bag was found in Nott’s home.
The suspect that led agents to Nott was in Pennsylvania, where they found human skin and organs inside of an apartment.
At this point, Nott faces a gun charge after federal authorities found several guns including an AK-47.
Nott isn't legally allowed to have any of that, because he was sent to prison for having a mass amount of destructive device parts, such as those for grenades and other propellants.
More charges are expected in connection to the alleged buying and selling of remains.