MURRAY, KY -- A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend.
On Sunday, Murray police officers were called to a local restaurant to meet with a woman.
The woman told police she was threatened with a handgun by her ex-boyfriend, Billy Puckett.
She said that Puckett brandished the handgun while they were sitting in a car. He then chambered a round and verbally threatened her.
The victim said she ran from the car and hid until officers arrived.
Puckett was arrested by Murray police officers and charged with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.
He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.