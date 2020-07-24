PADUCAH — Paducah Police say a man has been arrested after assaulting his girlfriend with a large knife late Thursday night.
Police say they responded to a report of a woman bleeding from her arm on screaming for help on the 400 block of South 19th Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived, they say they found the woman on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound to her arm.
The woman says she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Scotty L. Doss, before he cut her with a large knife with a serrated blade. Deputies also say the woman had injuries consistent with having been bitten and hit in the face.
Deputies say Doss fled the scene in a green 1997 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck before they arrived. After interviewing the victim and witnesses, deputies say a warrant charging Doss with second degree assault was obtained.
Deputies say Doss was arrested in Almo, Tennessee, by the Crockett County Sheriffs Office, according to an update sent around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Doss has been lodged in the Crockett County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky.