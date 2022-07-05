PADUCAH — A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he pulled out a handgun in the lobby of a downtown hotel, forcing people to have to evacuate the lobby.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the hotel at 9:18 p.m. Saturday after a man holding a gun entered the hotel and "acting aggressively." Hotel employees evacuated the lobby. The man went outside, police say, and employees locked the lobby doors to prevent him from reentering.
Then, a second person called police to report that he was behind the hotel when the man approached him, pulled out the gun and chambered a round before pointing the gun at the caller, who fled.
Officers arrived at the hotel and found the man suspected in the incidents on the east side of the hotel. The man, who police identified as 46-year-old Larry D. Wilson, was arrested and officers seized a Glock 9mm handgun he allegedly had on him.
Wilson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.