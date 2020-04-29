PADUCAH -- Paducah police arrested a man after he broke into the historic Hotel Metropolitan.
Hotel owner Betty Dobson called police Tuesday afternoon after she received a call from someone saying they had seen a man crawl through a window into the hotel.
The hotel is currently closed due to COVID-19.
When officers arrived, they heard someone walking upstairs and smelled cooked food.
Officers tried to call down the intruder. When he didn't respond, they sent up K9 Junior to find him.
With the help of K9 Junior, officers found 68-year-old Don Shaw hiding under a bed upstairs.
Offices then did a search of the hotel and found cooked chicken wings and a large bags of wings that did not belong to the hotel in the refrigerator.
Earlier that day, a burglary was reported from Hughes Kitchen in which a small amount of cash and a bag of frozen chicken wings were stolen.
The bag found at the hotel matched those stolen from the restaurant.
Shaw was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his arm from the K9.
He was then arrested on two counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mistchief.
Shaw was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.