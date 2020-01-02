PADUCAH — A man was arrested in Paducah after police say his car drove past a stop sign and crashed into a house.
It happened around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday on Mayfield Road in Paducah, at the intersection with South 28th Street. A news release from the Paducah Police Department says when an officer arrived at the scene, he saw 38-year-old Brandon Matthews getting out of the driver's side of his Ford Focus. The car was partially inside the unoccupied home.
The release says Matthews told the officer he was driving down South 28th Street when his brakes failed, causing the crash. But, the release says Matthews allegedly failed multiple field sobriety tests, and he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Matthews was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.