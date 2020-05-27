GRAVES COUNTY, KY— The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday accused of trafficking nearly five pounds of processed marijuana.
The sheriff's office claims 20-year-old Anthony Cronen was advertising and selling marijuana through social media.
At around noon, sheriff's investigators searched a home in the 400 block of Baltic Loop, where they say they discovered almost five pounds of processed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $13,084 in cash.
Cronen was jailed in the Graves County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.