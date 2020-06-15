PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Monday after police say they found nearly 2 pounds of marijuana in the SUV he was driving.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says detectives approached an SUV that had parked in an alleyway on 23rd street, because it matched the description of an SUV connected to a theft investigation. When the two detectives approached, 33-year-old Antonio D. Jackson and two children under age 12 got out. Police say Jackson told the detectives he parked there to take the kids on a walk.
The release says the SUV "smelled strongly of marijuana," and claims Jackson admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. Detectives searched the SUV, and the release says they found 1.91 pounds of marijuana, $1,700 cash, a handgun, a digital scale and packaging used in marijuana sales inside a backpack that was in the front floorboard.
Jackson was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced trafficking 8 oz to 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a felon. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Police say the two children who were with Jackson were released to a grandparent.