PADUCAH — A man was arrested after fleeing from police on foot and in vehicle on Saturday morning.
Officers say a caller reported a man was passed out behind the steering wheel of a Honda Civic at the intersection of North 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
As an officer was headed to the intersection, he saw a Honda Civic run a red light at North 13th Street and Broadway, then continue driving in a reckless manner down Broadway.
Officers say they stopped the car near 10th street but the driver 46-year-old Shaun White refused to put the car in park and yelled at the officer that he was not going to stop.
Officers say White then turned left onto 10th street and fled.
Officers say they did not pursue the car, but a few minutes later, they spotted the car parked at Millwork Products LLC at 1003 Monroe Street.
Officers say White was getting out of the car, and fled on foot when he saw the officers cruiser. The officer chased White a couple of blocks and caught him in the yard of a home in the 300 block of North 11th Street.
Officers say White was arrested with charges of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle and on foot), resisting arrest, disregarding a traffic control device, driving under the influence (second offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked operator's license, and on bench warrants charging him with three counts of contempt of court.
White was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.