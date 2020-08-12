CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A man has been arrested after being accused of burglary, then leading a high-speed chase through two counties, according to Livingston County Chief Deputy Devin Brewer.
Brewer says a Crittenden County deputy was dispatched to a burglary in process in the southwest end of the county on Tuesday. The caller said his security system sent him a photo of a shirtless man trying to get into his house.
Brewer says the deputy met with the suspect at the end of the driveway on Frances Road and asked the man, later identified as 51-year-old David Kirk, of Salem, KY, to shut off his car several times. Brewer says Kirk refused and drove away.
The deputy then turned on his police lights and siren and chased after Kirk, who was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, but slowed when he turned onto Amos Road without signaling, according to Brewer
The chase continued down Amos Road and onto SR 855 North, then left on Emmaus Church Road. Deputies say when Kirk turned right and crossed into Livingston County and eventually onto Cedar Grove Road, the deputy tried to get in front of Kirk to try and stop him, but Kirk veered off the left side of the road and came back sharply, almost hitting the deputy's patrol car.
Brewer says Livingston County deputies joined the chase and Kirk nearly hit a Livingston County deputy head-on. At this point, Livingston County deputies took over the chase and, shortly after, a deputy was able to end the chase with a legal vehicle intervention.
Brewer says Kirk fled on foot but was captured quickly by the Sheriff. Additionally, deputies say they found a stolen .44 magnum revolver and a meth pipe in the car. These were taken as evidence by Livingston County.
Brewer says Kirk did not cause any damage to either agencies police cruisers and no personnel were injured.
Kirk was lodged to the Crittenden County Jail without further incident.
Kirk was charged with multiple crimes in Crittenden County including 1st degree burglary, 1st degree fleeing or eluding police, 1st degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, failure to signal, failure to obey a traffic control device and 3rd degree criminal trespass.
Brewer says Kirk will be facing similar charges in Livingston County after the county sheriff's office investigates.