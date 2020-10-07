PADUCAH — Paducah Police arrested a Mayfield man after a nearly nine-hour standoff at a Paducah motel.
Police say officer Travis Counts was approached by a man while in the parking lot of the police department around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He said another man had forced his way into his room at the Deluxe Inn and refused to let him leave.
The victim said the man, later identified as Cedric Lucious, 31 of Mayfield, grabbed a knife off the counter and demanded to know where the victim stored a handgun. The victim said he didn't know what he was talking about, and the man started searching the room.
Police say Lucious refused to let the victim leave, until finally, the victim offered to leave and bring back a gun. That's when the victim went to the police department for help.
Once the officers got to the hotel, they could hear Lucious inside the room talking loudly. They spoke with him through the door, and said he appeared to be under the influence. Police say Lucious refused to come out and threatened officers. Police knew the man was armed with a knife, and continued to talk to him for nearly nine hours.
Crisis negotiators eventually convinced Lucious to leave the room around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and arrested him.
Lucious, arrested on warrants, faces first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree terroristic threatening charges. He's booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
