PADUCAH — Police say a man was arrested after he spat on an EMS worker and a hospital nurse in Paducah, knowing that he had a highly contagious disease. Police say he also groped the EMS responder.
When 51-year-old Joseph P. Spencer was picked up Monday evening by a Mercy EMS ambulance, police say he groped and spat on the female emergency responder. Then, in the Mercy Lourdes Hospital emergency room, police say he spat on a nurse and threatened to kill a hospital security officer.
In a news release, the police department says Spencer spat on the health care workers knowing "that he has tested positive in the past for two serious communicable diseases, both of which are spread through contact with bodily fluids, including saliva."
Spencer was treated at the hospital. When he was released, he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on two counts of third-degree assault of an EMS worker, third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree sexual abuse.