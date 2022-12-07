MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says a search warrant uncovered cocaine and marijuana in the man's home.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives received multiple complaints alleging illegal drug sales at a home on Linden Street. The sheriff's office says detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, and conducted the search around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A news release about the arrest says detectives found more than 172 grams of marijuana, about 18 grams of crack cocaine and about 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, as well as digital scales and other items associated with drug trafficking. The sheriff's office says detectives also found and seized two loaded handguns and $4,654 in cash.
The man who lives in the home detectives searched, 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, was arrested and charged with firearm enhanced cocaine trafficking and marijuana trafficking, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a handgun by a felon.
Britt was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it was assisted by the Paducah Police Department in this investigation.