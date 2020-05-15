GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who stole a woman's cell phone while inside a store.
Deputies say they received a theft report Friday afternoon from the Dollar General at 3465 State Route 303.
A woman from the Dallas, TX area told Sergeant Dale Mason her new iPhone 11 Max Pro stolen from inside the store.
Mason says he tracked the phone's location and other deputies were dispatched to Calloway County. Deputies say they found the stolen iPhone in 64-year-old Roger Henson's vehicle.
Mason had looked at surveillance video and identified Henson as the same man in the video at the time of the theft.
The phone was returned to the owner and deputies was arrested Henson. He's charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property between $500 and $10,000.