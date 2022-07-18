MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man was arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he was pulled over while riding a stolen motorcycle.
The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Shane Jones was pulled over around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Mayfield Road near Rosewood Drive. Jones was operating a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, which the sheriff's office says was confirmed to have been reported stolen in West Paducah.
Additionally, the sheriff's office claims investigators found that Jones was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and items related to drug use.
Jones was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail, and the motorcycle was returned to its rightful owner, the sheriff's office says.
Jones is charged with receiving stolen property valued above $1,000 but below $10,000, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of oxycodone, having a prescription not in the proper container on the first offense, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without registration plates and operating a vehicle without insurance.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office asks anyone in the community struggling with drug use to reach out to the department's Badges of Hope program at 270-444-4719. "We want to help you before an arrest is necessary," the news release states. For more information about the program, visit mccrackencountysheriff.com/badgesofhope.