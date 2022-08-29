CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes just before 8 a.m. Monday after receiving information from authorities in Trigg County that Sikes was wanted for questioning.
Deputies claim Sikes failed to stop the pickup truck he was driving, instead leading deputies on a chase that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway County.
The sheriff's office says deputies deployed spike strips, but Sikes swerved. The truck missed the spike strips, but the truck and a sheriff's vehicle crashed in the area of Flint Road and U.S. 641 North. The deputy was not injured in the crash, the sheriff's office says. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show that the pickup truck overturned in the median of the road, and that the front bumper of a cruiser was damaged.
Responders took Sikes to Calloway County Hospital, where he was treated and released before investigators arrested him and jailed in in the Calloway County Jail.
The sheriff's office says Sikes is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of wanton endangerment, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrested and first-degree criminal mischief.