CARLISLE COUNTY, KY— A local man was arrested on multiple charges after shots fired were reported in Carlisle County.
The Carlisle County dispatch say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting shots fired near Second Street in Arlington, KY.
Two deputies drove to the location but they didn't find any signs of an incident.
Later, around 10 a.m., staff from the Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Arlington called dispatch to report blood on on a vehicle under their carport. They also reported that it appeared that someone had attempted to set a car on fire across the street at the Citizen's Deposit Bank.
Carlisle County Sheriff deputies began processing the scene. Deputies say they then followed a blood trail to a home in the 100 block of State Route 80 East.
24-year-old Samuel Denton was at the home. Deputies say evidence suggested that Denton has started the fire and slashed a tire on the car.
Drug paraphernalia along with methamphetamine residue was found in Denton's bedroom.
Denton was taken into custody and interviewed at the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office.
Denton admitted that he had damaged the cars and fired at least three shots from a 30-30 rifle.
Deputies say Denton told them he had disposed of the rifle in a wooded area near Arlington Cemetery, where deputies later recovered it.
Denton was charged with: Arson 3rd degree, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence. Denton was lodged in the Ballard County Jail.