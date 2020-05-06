OBION COUNTY, TN -- A man was arrested in Obion County after he allegedly stabbed two people.
Around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Obion County deputies were called to a possible stabbing in the 400 block of South Church Drive in Rives.
Two victim had already been driven to a local hospital when deputies arrived.
Each victim had multiple stab wounds and said they were both stabbed by Juan Sarmiento during a physical altercation.
Deputies found Sarmiento just outside the home in Rives. He was taken to a local hospital for a possible head injuries.
Once cleared by the ER staff, Sarmiento was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
He was taken to the Obion County Jail.