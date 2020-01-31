UNION COUNTY, TN -- A Humboldt, Tennessee man was arrested in connection to multiple reports of purse snatching.
The Union City Police Department were called on January 26, 27, and 28 about an individual who stole or attempted to steal purses from customers at the Union City Walmart.
On Thursday, police arrested Jesse Scott in connection to the thefts. He will be arraigned on Friday.
The Union City Police Department would like to remind citizens to always pay attention to their surroundings and never leave personnel items unattended when in any public place.