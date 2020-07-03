BROOKLYN, NY — Commissioner of the New York City Fire Department Daniel Nigro announced that Fire Marshals arrested a man for arson in connection with a house fire ignited by illegal fireworks on June 24, according to a post on FDNY's Instagram page.
The incident was captured by cameras in the area of the house.
“Illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of New Yorkers and their property,” said Commissioner Nigro. “Our Fire Marshals will continue to actively enforce the laws relating to illegal possession and sales of fireworks in New York City.”
The Instagram post says on June 24, FDNY responded to a house in Brooklyn for reports of a fire on the first floor of a 2 and a half story home. The incident took 12 units and 60 members to bring under control.
The Instagram post also says Fire Marshals investigated and found that the fire was incendiary.
Video footage of the incident shows a man who the FDNY's Instagram post identifies as 36-year-old Damien Bend igniting pyrotechnics in the driveway when a burst from one of them went through an open window on the first floor.
The video shows Bend continued to set off the remaining fireworks before entering his house to get more. The Instagram post says Bend is charged with arson in the fourth degree and will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.
FDNY says in the Instagram post says in the last nine days, Fire Marshals have arrested 17 people and confiscated around $36,700 worth of fireworks, which are illegal in New York City.