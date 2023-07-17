A man was arrested Saturday in Paducah after a woman reported that he was shouting racial slurs at her while pointing a rifle.
According to a media release from the Paducah Police Department the woman told police she was walking her dogs when a man began yelling racial slurs at her from across the street. The slurs were in regards to some people he believed stole his confederate flag.
She said he left and then returned with a rifle and continued to yell racial insults at her. Officers said they found James R. Loe when they arrived.
Loe allegedly denied owning a rifle, but did admit to making racial statements about the people he believed stole his flag. He also said he left to get his gun after the woman supposedly threatened to kill him.
Officers found the rifle after Loe let them search his home. He was arrested for first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.