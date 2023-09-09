GAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau Police arrested 58-year-old Patrick Rayford for making terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, Sept. 8. He is currently being held without bond.
Cape Girardeau Police received information about a male subject threatening to return to a school in the 1000-Block of Linden and start shooting at approximately 11:45 a.m. yesterday.
However, an officer responded to the threat quickly, located Rayford and was taken in to custody.
Rayford has since been charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with Class D Felony of Making a Terroristic Threat in the First Degree.
At this time, there are no further credible threats to any schools in Cape Girardeau.