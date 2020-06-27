Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR KENTUCKY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... THE KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR THE STATE OF KENTUCKY FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. A DUST CLOUD BLOWING ACROSS THE ATLANTIC OCEAN FROM THE SAHARA DESERT IN AFRICA HAS BEEN IMPACTING AIR QUALITY OVER THE SOUTHERN UNITED STATES IN RECENT DAYS. SOME OF THIS DUST WILL REACH KENTUCKY THIS WEEKEND RESULTING IN POOR AIR QUALITY. MEMBERS OF SENSITIVE GROUPS MAY EXPERIENCE HEALTH EFFECTS. THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS NOT LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED. SENSITIVE GROUPS INCLUDE THE ELDERLY...CHILDREN...PERSONS WITH ASTHMA OR OTHER BREATHING PROBLEMS...AND PERSONS WITH LUNG AND HEART DISEASE. PEOPLE IN THESE GROUPS ARE ADVISED TO LIMIT THEIR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO REDUCE THEIR EXPOSURE TO PARTICULATE POLLUTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITES BELOW HTTP://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH HTTPS://KYEMKY.GOV HTTPS://AIRNOW.GOV HTTPS://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH/PAGES/DEFAULT.ASPX