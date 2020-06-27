BARDWELL, KY - The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request at Gregg’s Grocery located at 29 Elm Street in Bardwell, KY.
The employees of the location said that an inebriated individual was at the location attempting to start a physical altercation with a juvenile male employee. He was also making loud obscene remarks about the juvenile female employees of the grocery store.
The individual left the location prior to officers’ arrival. However, after being given a description of the individual, Carlisle County Sheriff, Will Gilbert showed a photograph of Devin Roberts, 32, of Bardwell to the employees of Gregg’s Grocery. The employees identified him as the individual that had been at the location causing a disturbance.
Sheriff Gilbert went to Roberts’ residence. Roberts was released on bond two days prior for a felony theft from the City of Bardwell.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Gilbert located Roberts passed out in the front seat of a running vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle he had drove away in.
Roberts has two prior DUI’s and is currently suspended in the Commonwealth of KY from operating a motor vehicle.
Another investigation by Gilbert led to the discovery of his 3-year-old son in the residence in the accompany of another adult who was also inebriated. Department of Social Services was notified, and the child was released to a family member.
Roberts was arrested for Driving on a DUI Suspended License 2nd Offense,
Roberts has been charged with the following.
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 3rd Offense
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
- Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage in a motor vehicle.
Roberts was additionally cited for menacing and disorderly conduct for his activities at the grocery store.