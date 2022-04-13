Frank James Subway shooting person of interest.jpg

New York police are searching for Frank James, the man who rented a U-Haul truck found near the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn. It is unclear his connection to the event. 

NEW YORK (AP) — The man arrested in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the charge against Frank R. James at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly beforehand.

RELATED: Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say

James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train. All 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive.

The charge applies to violent attacks against mass transit systems, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations. The motive remains unclear.