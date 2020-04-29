ST. LOUIS — A man arrested Monday in connection to a fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in southeast Missouri now faces a federal charge.
Cape Girardeau police arrested Nicholas Proffitt Monday on charges of first-degree felony burglary, first-degree felony arson, and first-degree felony property damage. Proffitt is accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center early Friday morning. Police have said the crime was motivated by anti-Muslim bias.
A new federal complaint charges Proffitt with maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen announced the charge in a news release Wednesday. The release says video from the Islamic center's security system recorded Proffitt throwing multiple objects through a glass window, breaking it. Next, Proffitt allegedly threw two containers through the broken window, then climbed through the window himself.
Jensen claims those containers held a liquid — believed to be a fire accelerate — that Proffitt splashed inside the center before igniting the fire.
"To people of faith in our nation, houses of worship are sacred places," Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in the news release. "Attacks against houses of worship are attacks against people of faith and their right to exercise their religion freely and without fear. The Justice Department will defend the right of all people in our country to exercise their religion, no matter the creed."
The case is under investigation by local, state and federal authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF.
"The fact this fire damaged a place of worship during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is especially harmful,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn said in the news release. “Protecting the civil rights of all Americans, regardless of color or creed, is one of the top priorities of the FBI."
Marino Vidoli, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Kansas City Field Division, also remarked on the religious motive accusation.
"When a house of worship is intentionally damaged by fire, it is not only that congregation that suffers, but the entire community," Vidoli said in the news release. "Religious centers, churches and mosques are often at the center of our neighborhoods, offering sanctuaries of peace and caring to those in need. Today’s complaint is an example of local, state and federal law enforcement coming together to support our communities."
Proffitt's initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 30. He will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni.