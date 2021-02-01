MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man was charged Monday in connection to a burglary in which thousands of dollar's worth of merchandise was stolen from a hardware store in McCracken County, the county sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said several people forced their way into Hank Brothers True Value Hardware in Lone Oak around 1 a.m. Friday, and left with several thousands of dollars' worth of power tools and other items.
Monday night, the sheriff's office announced a Paducah man has been arrested in connection to the burglary investigation.
Deputies say 32-year-old Daniel P. Hartig was arrested Monday on charges of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of more than $500.
The sheriff's office claims Hartig tired to pawn some of the stolen property at a local pawn sop. Some of the property has since been recovered by detectives, and the sheriff's office says the items were still in factory boxes marked "Hank Brother's True Value." The sheriff's office says detectives recovered what they believe is the rest of the stolen property at a home in Lone Oak.
Investigators say, all together, the recovered property is estimated to be worth more than $10,000.
Hartig is currently jailed in the Marshall County Jail under accusations that he was involved in a separate burglary in that county. The sheriff's office says McCracken County detectives questioned Hartig in the Marshall County Jail, and claims he confessed to the McCracken County burglary.