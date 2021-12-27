CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau, Missouri, man is in custody Monday after police say he fired a gun during an altercation with neighbors on Christmas Day.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street around 1:25 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Police say two neighbors were arguing when one of them, 31-year-old Drai Alexander Cornelius, retrieved a handgun from his home and allegedly threatened his neighbors with it before firing one shot.
A police news release about the incident says multiple juveniles were playing in the area when the gun was fired.
Police claim Cornelius fled the scene after firing the gun, but officers peacefully arrested him after gathering information from witnesses.
Cornelius was charged with felonious unlawful use of a weapon. Police say he's in the custody of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on a $50,000 cash-only bond.