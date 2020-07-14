MARTIN, TN — The Martin Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a Monday night shooting.
MPD says officers were dispatched to Meadowbrook for a medical call and found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound in the house.
She was taken to a hospital then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Officers say her condition is unknown at this time.
Additionally, officers say they found 21-year-old Nicky Avent Jr., of Martin, with a firearm outside the home. He was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault and possession of schedule II. He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.