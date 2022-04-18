MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man accused of receiving property that was stolen from unlocked cars in McCracken County was arrested Monday, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it responded to multiple theft reports during the day Sunday involving guns, electronics, cash and other items taken from vehicles that were left unlocked.
The sheriff's office says detectives received information from multiple sources that led them to a home in the Melber community. The sheriff's office says investigators carried out a search warrant at the home on Monday, and found multiple items that were reported as stolen, as well as other items believed to be stolen. Detectives also found marijuana and items related to drug use in the home, the sheriff's office alleges.
A man who lives in that home, 21-year-old Anthony Jones, was arrested and charged with three counts of stolen property, one count of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office reminds McCracken County residents to keep their vehicles locked, saying it's "the simplest and most effective way to combat these types of thefts."