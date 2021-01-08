MURRAY, KY — A Murray man was arrested Friday after police say he fired gunshots that struck a home in the west Kentucky city Thursday night.
The Murray Police Department says officers who responded to a shots fired report on Farmer Avenue around 11:31 p.m. Thursday found two bullets that hit a home there. No one was injured in the shooting incident, police say.
Detectives continued their investigation Friday, and the police department says 25-year-old Benjamin Large of Murray was arrested in connection to the incident. Large is charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
A booking photo of Large has not yet been available.