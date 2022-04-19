LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the theft of a fishing boat and motor in Livingston County, Kentucky.
On or around April 5, someone stole a fishing boat from the area of Green Turtle Bay Marina. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the boat was recovered not long after it was stolen, but it was missing its motor when it was found.
The sheriff's office says a deputy found the stolen motor at a home near Smithland, and the investigation led authorities to arrest 32-year-old Shawn Weston Brandstetter of Smithland on Monday.
Brandstetter was charged with a count of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says it has identified more suspects in the theft case, and more arrests are expected in the coming days.