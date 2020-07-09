CARBONDALE, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man was arrested in Carbondale Thursday in connection to a shooting investigation involving property damage.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers were responding to a report of shots fired around 1:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue when they saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, disregarding a traffic control device. Officers pulled the vehicle over, and eventually arrested the driver, 20-year-old Ferontay D. Johnson.
In a news release about the early morning shooting incident, the police department says no injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck "by many bullets."
Investigators believe that incident is connected to a separate shots fired call officers responded to around 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. That incident happened in the 200 block of East Larch Street. Police say no injuries were reported in that shooting either, but a vehicle and home were stuck by multiple bullets.
The police department says the two shooting incidents appear to be connected, and investigators believe they were the result of an "ongoing dispute" between acquaintances.
Officers are continuing to investigate the shootings, and the connections they may have to Johnson, the police department says. Johnson is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incidents to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.