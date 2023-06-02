GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase in two west Kentucky counties faces charges of fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest and more, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies were called to a home along Kentucky 80 westbound around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to respond to a "possible disturbance," the sheriff's office says. Before deputies arrived at the home, they received word that a man reported to be intoxicated left the home on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The sheriff's office claims 58-year-old Randall Langston of Mayfield was riding that motorcycle on KY 80 westbound near Interstate 69 when Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince spotted him and tried to pull the motorcycle over. Langston allegedly refused to comply with the stop. The sheriff's office says Price and another deputy, Garret Clark, pursued the motorcycle northbound on I-69.
Langston is accused of swerving back and forth across both lanes of the interstate as he continued into Marshall County. There, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were assisted in the pursuit by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Benton Police Department and the Calvert City Police Department.
Investigators say Langston rode the motorcycle into Calvert City, and then turned around and headed southbound on I-69. He reentered Graves County, and the sheriff's office says he exited back onto KY 80 westbound before stopping the motorcycle at a home, where he was arrested.
Langston was taken first to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center and later moved to the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, driving under the influence on the first offense under aggravated circumstances, first-degree fleeing and evading police with a vehicle and several traffic-related offenses.