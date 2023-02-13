MAYFIELD, KY — Police have released the name of a man who was hospitalized after he allegedly intentionally set fire to a home in Mayfield, Kentucky, during a standoff with law enforcement Saturday evening.
The suspect, James F. "B.J." Stovall, was wanted on two warrants when law enforcement officers from multiple agencies surrounded the Ridgeway Street home he was in Saturday night, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent tells Local 6.
Kent says Stovall was wanted by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant charging him with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. He was also wanted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The police chief says law enforcement agencies responded to 922 Ridgeway St. after learning Stovall was inside the home. As family members left the home, Kent says, investigators were able to speak with Stovall periodically by phone. Kent says multiple law enforcement officers tried to negotiate with Stovall, attempting to get him to surrender peacefully.
Kent alleges that Stovall refused to leave the home, and then intentionally set fire to the home. As the home became engulfed in flames and smoke, Kent says Stovall ran out of the home. That's when he was arrested.
Responders with the Mayfield Fire Department and Mayfield EMS were already at the scene. Once Stovall was taken into custody, firefighters put out the blaze and EMS responders treated Stovall at the scene.
Kent says Stovall was taken by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for smoke inhalation and suspected burn injuries. From there, he was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Louisville. Kent says no one else was injured in the fire.
In addition to the previous charges Stovall faced, Kent says the police department is seeking a grand jury indictment on a charge of arson and other offenses related to the standoff and fire.
In addition to Mayfield police and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene included Kentucky State Police, the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.