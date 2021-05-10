GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Calloway County, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a grocery store in Graves County after investigators claim he was there to sell methamphetamine.
The Graves county Sheriff's Office says detectives investigating meth sales in the county when they received information that a Calloway County man was allegedly going to the parking lot of a Save a Lot grocery store along U.S. 45 North in Mayfield to sell meth to another person.
Investigators say surveillance of the area showed that a man later identified as 30-year-old Theodore Frank Kelly pulled a black, four-door sedan into the parking lot around round 12:57 p.m.
When deputies pulled up to the man's car, the sheriff's office claims Kelly had some crystal meth in his lap, preparing to sell it. Kelly is also accused of throwing about 10 grams of crystal meth into the car's floorboard before deputies detained him.
Kelly was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense and tampering with physical evidence.
Graves County investigators contacted the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, and investigators there found 42 grams of meth and a gun in his home. He faces additional charges in Calloway County related to that search.
Kelly was jailed in the Calloway County Jail. According to the jail roster, the additional charges against him in that county include meth trafficking, trafficking in marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a felon.