SIKESTON, MO — A southeast Missouri man faces a first-degree drug trafficking charge after police say they found more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine in his home.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says narcotics officers, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Stoddard Street as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Officers found more than 4 pounds of meth in the apartment, which a Sikeston DPS news release says is estimated to have a $185,000 street value, and arrested 33-year-old Dominique D. Tipler.
Tipler was charged with the class A felony through the Scott County court system. Police say the judge has ordered no bond for Tipler until his court appearance.